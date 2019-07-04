The doctor told how to determine the quality of the shampoo
Most likely you already heard a lot about these harmful ingredients in cosmetics. If so devil as he is painted? If you need to collect all the jars with the SLS and take out the trash? This was told by Dr. Komorowski on his official page.
What is SLS, SLES — (sodium lauryl/laureth sulfate)?
A group of surface-active substances with strong cleaning, foaming properties, very aggressive components. Contains 97% of cleaning cosmetics.
The most dangerous of sulfates: sodium lauryl/laureth sulfate, ammonium lauryl sulfate, sodium dodecyl sulfate, magnesium laureth sulfate.
It is the sodium salt of laurylsulphate, very cheap, hazardous, and corrosive elements. Perhaps, one of the most dangerous components that aggressive effect on the skin and health in General.
Where SLS is used?
Foams and gels for washing, means for removing makeup, shampoos, liquid soap, shower gels, bubble baths, toothpastes, means of intimate hygiene, etc.
Damage SLS.
About the dangers of SLS there are many different versions. SLS cleans by oxidation of the surface. This process can irritate the skin, cause itching, peeling, redness, allergies, and long use — skin diseases.
SLS can contribute to the dryness of the hair, the formation of dry, brittle and split ends can contribute to hair loss and dandruff and skin diseases.