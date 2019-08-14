The doctor told how to get rid of puffiness once and for all

| August 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Even the most slender girls often complain that they can’t get rid of a small tummy.

It turns out that the reasons for this lie in the wrong food habits.

Врач рассказала, как избавиться от отечности раз и навсегда

This was told by the dietician Lyudmila Babich.

“Under normal weight due to a small tummy often is that the body retained fluid. Perhaps you eat too much salty and spicy write, because analyze your diet. To avoid puffiness, replace ordinary table sea salt that contains valuable minerals and will not cause swelling.

It is also worth remembering that spices like garlic and vinegar, some fatty sauces stimulate increased production of gastric juice and stomach seem more spacious,” said the nutritionist.

The expert also noted that fruit and vegetables– a mandatory component of the daily menu, but not on an empty stomach! Otherwise the bloating is guaranteed. Besides raw vegetables and fruits should be abandoned, if you have a scheduled party, you are going to wear a slinky dress or blouse.

Besides cabbage, beans, peppers and citrus fruits occupy a lot of space in the stomach during digestion. Therefore it is better to give preference to baked, boiled and steamed vegetables, eat dried fruits or bake the apples, the doctor said.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.