The doctor told how we “kill” joints
The doctor Alexander Myasnikov told how to keep joints healthy and how we are “killing” them. About the joints need to worry on the youth.
The main risk factors are obesity, infections and unhealthy lifestyle in General. Also on the health of the joints affected by some diseases, e.g., psoriasis, hepatitis and chlamydia.
The doctor advised to replace running with walking, and less to eat salt to avoid edema. He strongly recommends to develop a joint, doing every day exercises. It is imperative to normalize weight and stop Smoking.
Problems with the joints associated with aging, but they emerge and develop over many years, stressed the butchers.
— If you think you can do nothing, and only have jelly, jelly and fatty soup, this will only lead to excess weight. He in turn develops acute arthritis: weight puts pressure on the joint, and he begins ivy — said the medic.
According to him, it is impossible to put joints through pain (e.g., during training) and to take painkillers to continue exercises. In chronic pain need to seek medical attention.