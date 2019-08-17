The doctor told me about the benefits of walking barefoot
Italian orthopedic surgeon Osvaldo Palmacci told about the benefits for children of walking barefoot in the summer. According to him, it helps the proper development of the child’s foot.
Osvaldo Palmacci recommends parents to keep their children as often as possible, walked on the grass, ground, sand, everything that has safe rough surface. The same applies to the home environment. These actions affect the strengthening of the leg muscles, tendons, contributing to the proper development of the foot. With regard to children’s footwear, it must meet three characteristics: comfort, ease and good deformability. While choosing it you must follow the same principles that apply to adults. The child’s foot needs to be free. Hard options restrict movement and reduce the possibility of contact with the external environment.
“However, it is important to emphasize that the impact of shoes on back health in children is less pronounced. The kids have almost no problems with the spine. If the child complains of sickness of the specified character, a podiatrist won’t look at his legs, and will conduct extensive research on the nature of the disease with such tests as MRI. If they reveal the disorder, it will not be a selection of shoes to correct posture and go into other types of interventions,” added orthopedic surgeon Osvaldo Palmacci.