The doctor told me about the consequences of complete failure of the sweet
Everyone knows that too much sweets in the diet can result in serious health problems, but few people know that a complete rejection of sugar is also not harmless. About the dangerous consequences of complete failure from sweet said Elena Tolokonnikova, an experienced dietitian.
According to Tolokonnikova, people who have completely given up sweets, you may experience some problems with the liver and spleen. The absence in the diet of sweet, besides, can be one of the factors of thrombosis and arthritis. Another danger of living without sugar is a high probability of developing depressive disorders (this is rather controversial from the standpoint adopted by the world medicine).
Tolokonnikova added that without sweets deteriorates the brain, than again came into conflict with mainstream science. All any versed in the biochemistry of the brain people know that our mental body will receive the necessary dose of glucose in any case — even if you are dying of hunger and chew the canes with sawdust. That’s when all your internal organs start shutting down from lack of nutrients, then the brain will not be able to get their glucose.
If you are afraid of extra weight gain and therefore do not eat sweet, pay attention to such relatively harmless for the figure treats, like dark chocolate, dried fruits and candied fruits. But abuse them, of course, not worth it.