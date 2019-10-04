The doctor told me about the consequences of staying out in the cold without a hat
If you go in winter without a hat, you can get a serious inflammatory disease of the upper respiratory tract, explains Alexander Karabinenko, therapist, pulmonologist, doctor of medical Sciences. The doctor shared his thoughts with reporters.
“Prolonged exposure to cold air without a hat can provoke respiratory diseases, associated with inflammation of the upper respiratory tract” — said the expert. Karabinenko added that short stay in the cold without a hat usually does not translate into serious health problems. Of course, if you’re not going to run outside with a wet head.
As for the widespread conviction, according to which stay in frosty air without a hat can cause meningitis, Karabinenko believes that this myth is based on outdated concepts.
On the mucous membrane of the throat actually live bacteria that can cause meningitis, but in order to get to the brain and caused inflammation of its membranes, must match a whole array of adverse factors, many of which are still poorly understood. Colds that you can get, if you go without a hat in winter, can lead to meningitis, but a clear link is not here.