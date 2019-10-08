The doctor told me about the dangers of hernia
Statistics show that 1 million people in our country suffer from hernias. Among them are more or less harmless, and are dangerous. One of these is the hernia of the anterior abdominal wall. The chief physician of one of the Petersburg clinics talks about the causes, consequences and treatment of hernia.
“If you found the belly of the seal, which then disappears, then appears again — it’s time to run to the doctor. By itself, the tumor is painless but it causes a lot of unpleasant symptoms.”
The reasons are many, they depend on the age and lifestyle. Hernia appears easy for those whose job involves heavy physical labor, or professional athletes. But if you do not belong to this category of citizens, it does not mean that you have it can not appear. For example, it may occur in pregnant women, young children, who often scream and cry. In adults — because of chronic cough or prolonged constipation.