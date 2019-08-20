The doctor told me about the desserts that will not let stout
Doctor Elena Malysheva told us how to prepare sweets that will not let to grow stout, so there can be even those who lose weight.
According to Malysheva, one of the best types of desserts is ice cream. Among its types there are low-calorie, for example, dairy ice cream, frozen fruit juice or fruit purée, and sorbet (sherbet).
Easy frozen dessert easy to cook by yourself. In particular, it is possible to blend fruits and berries, spread the mixture over the cups and hold it for some time in the freezer.
Fans of the classic ice cream Malysheva also advises to cook it on their own, but in the recipe dessert sugar should be replaced by stevia. Stevia is an herb, the leaves of which are sweet on their basis are made with natural sweeteners. Elena Malysheva said that “stevia is low in calories and does not lead to the formation of fat in human body”.
Also instead of sugar Elena Malysheva recommends that you add the stevia in the preparation of chocolate cream. Butter, which is included in the recipe, the expert advises to replace cream cheese.
Another type of sweet, which does not gain weight — marshmallows. Marshmallow should be used instead of sugar substitute, then his calorie reduced three times, noted doctor and television presenter.
If you prepare desserts with these changes in their recipe, they become practically safe foods for a slim figure, said Elena Malysheva. At the same time, she believes that Russians should change their attitude to sweet products. The sweets need to stop thinking as a product, is appropriate in the diet – on the table they should be a rare treat.