The doctor told me about the drinks from a cranberry, strengthening the immune system during autumn and winter
Dietitian Antonina Starodubova talked about the fact that cranberry fruit drinks and herbal teas without sugar are the perfect drinks to strengthen the immune system fall and winter.
To strengthen the immunity in autumn and winter, the main non-staff nutritionist of the Department of healthcare Antonina Starodubova recommends to use cranberries and drinks on its basis. According to the doctor, healthy people can eat cranberries as fresh and the different dishes, because the berry is quite appropriate in salads, vegetable stews, meat dishes.
In addition, it would be advantageous to fruit drinks and herbal teas from cranberry. What is important – no added sugar.
Antonina Starodubova explained that most of the useful properties of cranberries is maintained even after the berry and freeze dried. As for the vitamins, cranberries are rich in vitamin C and also contains high levels of b vitamins, E, K, PP. Included in its composition and the minerals: potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, sodium, iron.
In addition, the cranberry is characterized by the presence of substances-pectin, which are beneficial to the state of the gastrointestinal tract and normalizes lipid metabolism.
The specialist added that the information contained in cranberries substances flavonoids act as antioxidants: they protect the membranes of body cells from damage, and along with it the cancer.
However, the doctor warned against eating cranberries and beverages from people with individual intolerance to berries or allergies. To refrain from cranberry should pregnant and lactating women.