The doctor told me about the foods that promote sleep and insomnia
Dietitian Elena Solomatina called foods that help to fall asleep or, conversely, cause insomnia and swelling in the morning. Many products act as a sedative or energy, depending on the individual reaction of the organism.
Solomatin explained that a good night’s sleep the body needs tryptophan, an amino acid which is full of products of animal origin. But the same meat for consumption in the evening is too heavy a product, he should prefer the lighter options. For this purpose snacking late in the evening fit yogurt, fermented baked milk or yogurt, egg whites.
“These products should be warm, that provides additional relaxing effect. You can also note the bananas. They contain serotonin, promotes calm,” — said the doctor.
Also in the evening to improve sleep, you can eat not fat and salty cheese. From the sharp and salty cheeses at late hours should be abandoned — they can cause morning puffiness of the face.
Bad effect on sleep products that stimulate blood circulation. For example, pepper, garlic and ginger. They not only have on the body stimulating effect, in some cases, their consumption increases heart rate.
The specialist noted that the products often are “working” individually for each person, for Example, on coffee people with a lot of experience drinking coffee in the evening has a calming effect and promotes sleepiness. Also different reactions, someone fit, someone peace, cause chocolate and cocoa.