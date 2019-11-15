The doctor told me about the frightening manifestations of sleep paralysis and how to help
In the state of sleep paralysis a person may begin his frightening auditory or visual hallucinations. But in this situation yourself, you can still help, the main thing is not to panic.
About the unusual manifestations of sleep paralysis told in his blog a neurologist Irina Galeeva. According to the specialist, this state is not harmful to health and also it is quite short. But if a person encountered him for the first time, it can produce strong negative impression, to scare.
The doctor explained that the brain during sleep paralyzes muscles to dreams was a strong locomotor activity and did not Wake a sleeping person.
“But in some cases, the person can still Wake up when his body remains motionless. This is called sleep paralysis,” — said Galeeva.
She noted: in this state the awakened can sense that he doesn’t get to do breaths deeply. You may also experience auditory or visual hallucinations.