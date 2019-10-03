The doctor told me about the myths about SARS
After the onset of cold weather, the number of cases of SARS is steadily growing up. As soon as the first symptoms appear, people prefer to run to the pharmacy for medicine, advertising that he sees on television, than make an appointment in the clinic. Therapist talks about “cold” myth that doctors are tired of fighting.
Myth # 1 the Flu and SARS are one and the same
No. All biologists have counted more than two hundred types of viruses and microorganisms that cause similar symptoms. Common “cold” and influenza are two different things, so the treatment strategy is different. Wrong “self diagnosis” and “self-medication” cause complications.
Myth # 2 SARS are not dangerous, it’s not a reason for sick leave
Heroically to carry the disease on their feet — so to delay healing, increase the risk of complications and infect your colleagues! If your Department will be a few sick people, it’s worse for productivity than one who will go to the hospital and quickly recover.
Myth # 3 SARS need to take antibiotics
No, and no again. SARS is a virus! Antibiotics act against bacteria. They can be prescribed only by a doctor if the virus infection was joined by a bacterial bronchitis or sinusitis, for example.
Myth # 4 If SARS requires strict bed rest
It is not so. Being in a stuffy room is not ventilated, can cause complications: bacteria multiply rapidly, increasing the risk of pneumonia, bronchitis, etc.
You need to stay in bed, but sometimes out for half an hour to walk. If this is not possible, the room should be ventilated 3 times a day (at least).