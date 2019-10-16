The doctor told me, as evidenced by reduced hemoglobin
Doctor Tatiana Shapovalenko said, as evidenced by reduced hemoglobin. This complex iron-containing protein able to bind with oxygen and carry it to the tissues of the body.
Hemoglobin, or rather its derivative HbOH, has an important property. It binds toxins and reduces the degree of poisoning of the organism. In other words, hemoglobin is the most important element of life, so reducing its concentration in the blood in the best case provoke a brittle hair and nails, and at worst muscle cramps, nausea and dizziness. In the acute form of anemia occurs oxygen starvation of the cells, leading to fainting, hallucinations, hypoxia of the brain, damage to nerve cells and even paralysis of the respiratory system. The amount of hemoglobin in the blood can vary for natural reasons, and also depends on age and gender, working conditions and other factors.
Low levels of this iron-containing protein indicates a decrease in the protective forces of the body, so you need to determine the cause of the change. To do this will help our specialist, so the doctor Shapovalenko recommends that you do not ignore a visit to the doctor. In addition, you must know that to increase the level of hemoglobin will help products that contain vitamins B6 and B12, folic acid and iron. Doctors recommend to maintain the level of protein to eat pomegranate juice, liver, lean beef, buckwheat and other cereals.