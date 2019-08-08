The doctor told me, as evidenced by swelling
It is important to pay attention to any changes in your body.
At any time of the year every day you should drink at least 1.5-2 liters of clean water, evenly throughout the day to avoid swelling in the morning and thick blood leading to blood clots.
“If after a glass of water before going to bed in the morning you Wake up with a puffy face and swollen feet — should immediately visit the doctor to check the internal organs. Water nothing to do with. Long known, that on the contrary, the lack of fluid causes swelling, because dehydrated body suffers and is virtually wear, because to rid yourself of these troubles subsequently accumulates “moisture”. In addition, swelling can be a consequence of improper nutrition, alcohol, too much salt and spices in food,” says the doctor.
Expert recommends to drink water evenly throughout the day, not wait for feelings of thirst. And the first glass of water you need to drink immediately after rising from bed, before Breakfast. This will help start the metabolism, Wake up the internal organs and intestinal peristalsis, and if you add in warm water a few slices of lemon, to cleanse the liver of accumulated harmful waste products.
“During the day to drink water constantly in small portions, so you do not let dehydration and reduction of functionality of an organism, what happens if there is insufficient fluid in the organs and tissues of the body. Before going to sleep you also need to drink about half a Cup of pure water, in the heat, the dose may be increased. Thus, water contributes to dilution of the blood, and is prevention of blood clots, which are known to be one of the main causes of heart attacks and strokes,” said the expert.