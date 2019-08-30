The doctor told me, better to replace the brilliant green and iodine
Iodine and brilliant green is used for the treatment of wounds and abrasions. However, doctors claim that these drugs are obsolete, as they can cause burns of the mucous membranes and soft tissues.
Zaurbek Adyrkhayev, a surgeon, expressed his opinion. Currently created many of the same substances that are much more effective than the remedies that accelerate the healing of the skin in areas of damage. They are not recommended for patients suffering from thyroid diseases, besides the green paint in some cases causes an allergic reaction. It is better to replace the hydrogen peroxide, as the latter will quickly stop the bleeding.
Iodine is used in medicine in the form of a 5% alcohol solution, they disinfect the skin around minor damage. In some cases, patients make a special mesh of it: a drug applied to the skin at the injection site, while “bumps” from the needles of the syringes quickly dissipate.