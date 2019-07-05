The doctor told me how to arrange fasting days
Proper unloading and healthy body.
Day fasting only water is a drastic decision and make it possible only with proper preparation and lack of health problems.
With the right approach, handling days have a positive impact on the whole organism and practice they need, not only to reduce weight but also to increase metabolism, cleanse the body and give respite to the liver and digestive organs.
Thus “unload” the doctors suggest to any one vegetable product (cucumbers, apples) or kefir, but the fasting day on the water is rather light and short-lived hunger strike, because this should be careful.
“This is a good option relief after a tumultuous feasts and long-term abuse of alcoholic beverages. Also, these days, is indicated for skin problems – with the regular repetition cleansed skin, fade fine lines, improves skin color. But even a one-day fasting is not allowed for people with chronic illnesses, weakened immune systems and severe fatigue. Is contraindicated such unloading and in case of problems with heart and cardiovascular diseases,” warned the medic.
Pursuing the fasting day, it is important to drink a lot. And then when you feel thirsty. And throughout the day in small portions, just a couple of SIPS every 15-20 minutes. The water should be at room temperature, better if it is mineral water without gas.
You can also squeeze out in the water a couple of lemon wedges, but from tea and coffee should be abandoned, banned sugary soda, Cola, fruit juices and so on.
After unloading on the water it is also important to go to a normal diet and not go immediately on the refrigerator.
“The next day in menu welcome fruits and vegetables, light dairy products, muesli bars. From the meat and the ham, bacon, frankfurters, sausages, etc pokertropolis day should be abandoned.