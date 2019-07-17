The doctor told me how to eat after 40 years
Proper nutrition in adulthood, improves health and helps to prevent diseases associated with aging.
The dietitian of the highest category, Professor Alla Pogozheva said in the press about how it should build its menu after 40 years. According to the expert, nutrition at this age should be focused on prevention of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus type 2, obesity, osteoporosis, gout, diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, the risks of which can at this time of life to rise.
Calories. The power of men in adulthood should focus on the average calorie daily diet at 2300 kcal, the nutritional status of women – 2000 kcal.
Less animal fat. Fatty meats, poultry, animal fat and poultry, a variety of sausages, dairy products with high fat content, as well as cholesterindegrading products (offal, egg yolks, fish ROE) – all you need to eat every day and strictly temperate.
Limit sugar. The doctor told me that the daily intake of sugar after the age of 40 should not exceed 30-40 grams.
… and salt. Alla Pogozheva advised to limit the amount of salt to a teaspoon a day.
Eat unsaturated fats. The dietician pointed out the need for the introduction in the diet of mono – and polyunsaturated fatty acids omega 6 and 3. Their sources include unrefined vegetable oils, oily fish.
To make it compulsory. After 40 years, according to dietitian, you need to make a must-have in your diet the following products:
- dairy products with reduced fat content,
- foods rich in dietary fiber, fiber,
- foods with a high content of salts of magnesium and potassium
- products containing vitamins C and P,
- foods that contain b vitamins.