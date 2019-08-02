The doctor told me how to escape from a cold on vacation
The heat often vacationers fleeing the cold beer and ice water, and the room are air-conditioned and have drafts. And the results are not long to wait. The statistics show that the cold takes the first place among the holiday ailments.
“Abandon cold drinks in the summer is difficult,’ said the doctor, — but to drink the ice is not worth it. Refrigerate the drink till + 8-10 degrees. About 20 minutes in the refrigerator. Do not add ice in drinks, especially if it is soda for the kids. Otherwise the sore throat very soon spoil your holiday mood. Inflammation of the mucous membrane of the pharynx –pharyngitis – contrary to popular belief, summer can pick up much easier than in winter. First of all, due to the difference in temperature and because we whip liters of ice cold drinks. And, by the way, is better and faster thirst quencher plain water at room temperature. Drink it yourself and teach your children to drink plenty of pure non-carbonated water, not coke and lemonade”.
Pharyngitis, according to experts, is a fairly common holiday illness, it is characterized by a stabbing pain in throat, worse when swallowing, with dryness in the throat, often a dry cough and feeling sore. In addition, it is a permanent malaise, weakness, headache.
If you are still unwell, be sure to avoid iced drinks and cold desserts as well as acidic and spicy foods. Drink plenty of warm tea, contrary to popular belief tea perfectly quenches thirst in the heat.
“Drink more alkaline liquid (best mineral water without gas). This will help to quickly get rid of the infection in the body. Lean on green tea, peppermint teas (they are wonderful thirst quencher), chamomile tea, and not interfere with anti-inflammatory sprays,” he advised.