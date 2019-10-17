The doctor told me how to experience less stress
It is important to know what you can do to stress in my life became less.
According to psychologist Alexei Roshchin, a just not quite right to understand the word “stress”, taking him for other events. In fact, stress is a particular condition of the organism, emerged as a reaction to unexpected changed conditions, for example, any kind of threat. Ordinary people usually consider stress just a sticky situation.
In any case, to reduce such tension is possible. In particular, we should cease to feel themselves in a race condition and comparison with other. Live your life, taking into account only the eternal values, not those or other achievements of neighbors and friends, which are often imaginary.
It is also worth noting that according to the same poll, the situation with stress is still not as critical as it would seem. And although the number of respondents experiencing stress constantly or just quite often, have increased, also observed in the increase in the share of those stressful situations practically does not feel.