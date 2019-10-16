The doctor told me how to prevent the development of almost any cancer
A famous doctor, Alexander Myasnikov said about the changes in lifestyle that allow you to prevent the development of cancer. So itself, should be protected from exposure to Smoking and contact with smoke.
According to Myasnikov, Smoking, including passive, is a major risk factor when talking about cancer. Besides, it is very harmful in constant contact with the combustion products, for example, in houses with coal heating. The doctor stated that in these cases the probability of any cancer increases by 40%.
Accordingly, protection against exposure to this factor is significant only prevents the development of cancer.
Improper diet increases the risk of cancer by 20%, said Alexander Myasnikov. He recommends to strictly control the consumption of salt, sausages and hot dogs, fatty foods, and alcohol.
In addition, the risk of occurrence of oncological diseases increase the infectious diseases. Thus, the human papilloma virus triggers cervical cancer, Helicobacter pylori — stomach cancer, hepatitis B — liver cancer, and pneumonia and tuberculosis — lung cancer.
Among other factors that increase the risk of cancer in humans, Dr. Miasnikov has allocated inactivity and alcohol consumption. All these factors, he believes, provide 92% of cancer cases. In 8% of cases, the cancer occurrence is an accident caused by cell mutations.
“Thus, the best methods of cancer prevention are Smoking cessation, healthy eating, physical activity, vaccinations and treatment of infectious diseases. You also need to know about his hereditary factors,” summed up Alexander Myasnikov.