The doctor told me how to recognize a stroke
Cardiovascular diseases top the list of causes of mortality of the population. Unfortunately, very often the lethality of the disease leads to untimely assistance.
Symptoms of a stroke, which can recognize the victim:
Sudden numbness of the limbs (hands, fingers, legs, body part or person);
Unexpected loss of control (man, it becomes difficult to understand where he was and what was happening to him, it becomes difficult to talk to);
Nausea, vomiting;
Double vision, blurry vision.
The presence of at least two of these symptoms requires immediate treatment for medical help!
Symptoms that can be recognized by:
A person is not able to smile;
Cannot raise two hands;
Can’t make a simple sentence;
Not able to stick his tongue;
The inability to perform at least one of the above tasks is a reason to call the ambulance.