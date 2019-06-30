The doctor told me how to recognize a stroke

Cardiovascular diseases top the list of causes of mortality of the population. Unfortunately, very often the lethality of the disease leads to untimely assistance.

Врач рассказал, как самостоятельно распознать инсульт

Symptoms of a stroke, which can recognize the victim:

Sudden numbness of the limbs (hands, fingers, legs, body part or person);
Unexpected loss of control (man, it becomes difficult to understand where he was and what was happening to him, it becomes difficult to talk to);
Nausea, vomiting;
Double vision, blurry vision.

The presence of at least two of these symptoms requires immediate treatment for medical help!

Symptoms that can be recognized by:

A person is not able to smile;
Cannot raise two hands;
Can’t make a simple sentence;
Not able to stick his tongue;

The inability to perform at least one of the above tasks is a reason to call the ambulance.

