The doctor told me how to recognize ovarian cancer at a very early stage

| June 28, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Deadly ovarian cancer, which annually kills a huge number of women, as it turned out, it is possible to recognize at a very early stage. How to determine the type of cancer said the doctor, and a genetics specialist Beth Karlan.

Врач рассказала, как распознать рак яичников на самой ранней стадии

According to the oncologist, in the United States each year, the diagnosis of “ovarian cancer” is more than 2 000 women, of whom more than 5 years only 47% of ladies. It is noteworthy that this type of cancer is not even starts in the ovary. A large number of cases where cancer was detected by chance, during imaging of the abdomen. This should take into account that this disease is curable in 90 cases ladies, if it is identified at an early stage. The problem is that ovarian cancer is accompanied by vague symptoms, which women for several months not paying attention. These include constipation, bloating, back pain and a feeling of fullness after eating small portions of food.

Beth Karlan sure to study ovarian cancer genetics will help. The doctor says she is always surprised by the results of the operations for removal of tumor in women when a patient lives after surgery 20 years and the other dies after 1-2 years. Understanding this difference gives the work in the laboratory.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.