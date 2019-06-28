The doctor told me how to recognize ovarian cancer at a very early stage
Deadly ovarian cancer, which annually kills a huge number of women, as it turned out, it is possible to recognize at a very early stage. How to determine the type of cancer said the doctor, and a genetics specialist Beth Karlan.
According to the oncologist, in the United States each year, the diagnosis of “ovarian cancer” is more than 2 000 women, of whom more than 5 years only 47% of ladies. It is noteworthy that this type of cancer is not even starts in the ovary. A large number of cases where cancer was detected by chance, during imaging of the abdomen. This should take into account that this disease is curable in 90 cases ladies, if it is identified at an early stage. The problem is that ovarian cancer is accompanied by vague symptoms, which women for several months not paying attention. These include constipation, bloating, back pain and a feeling of fullness after eating small portions of food.
Beth Karlan sure to study ovarian cancer genetics will help. The doctor says she is always surprised by the results of the operations for removal of tumor in women when a patient lives after surgery 20 years and the other dies after 1-2 years. Understanding this difference gives the work in the laboratory.