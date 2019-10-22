The doctor told me on effective for weight loss “a diet of Maya Plisetskaya”
Immunologist Vladislav Zhemchugov recommended for those who want to lose weight, stick method, ballerina Maya Plisetskaya.
“I would advise a diet of Maya Plisetskaya, she said, “do not eat”. Overweight is always associated with increased caloric intake and reduced energy expenditure,” said the doctor.
Pearl explained that if the middle-aged man consumes more than a thousand calories a day, him being healthy will start to gain weight. The physician recommends that the compatriots to go to the doctors and tests to check hormones and carbohydrate metabolism, glucose levels, and hemoglobin. If the tests did not reveal problems, the person together with the specialist will need to determine for themselves the “intake of carbohydrates”, and not to exceed it, if you want to be slim.
The doctor added that the average office workers usually consume 1500 calories a day. Coupled with inactivity this greatly increases their chances to gain extra pounds.
With a small excess weight, life expectancy by an average of 3-5 years, while severe obesity for 15 years.
“About two out of three deaths occur due to diseases associated with obesity and impaired lipid metabolism”, — informs the Agency.