The doctor told me on rare occasions, when use of alcohol exceeds the harm
Alcoholic drinks can be useful, if this person is trying to cope with serious psychological trauma. The death of loved ones, terminal illness or global catastrophe — that the exceptional cases where the benefits of alcohol may outweigh harm. This was told by Dmitry Marichev, practicing psychologist.
Alcoholic drinks, as noted by the expert, can really help to cope with serious psychological trauma. Alcohol helps to survive the most critical moments of awareness of the incident grief. Only in such cases we can talk about some real benefits of alcohol.
“If you need to remove the troubling symptoms that threatens the mental and physical health of a person, then preference should be given strong drink to induce rapid intoxication. We’re talking about a kind of “saving dullness” which can be useful in some cases. In order to take in this state, you need to drink spirits, not beer or wine” — said Marichev.
Acting as a moderator of brain activity that meets including for anxiety, alcohol can save a person in the most critical moments. Otherwise, there is no benefit from drinking no alcohol, and all claims the opposite are unscientific in nature.