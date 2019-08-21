The doctor told me that can lead to death from sudden cardiac arrest
A famous doctor talked about the risk factors and precursors of sudden cardiac arrest.
The doctor Alexander Myasnikov said that in the vast majority of cases (70%) of death from sudden heart failure are coronary artery disease and atherosclerosis of the vessels of the myocardium. Also, such death can provoke pulmonary embolism (detached blood clot) and stroke.
From sudden cardiac arrest can be symptoms-signs. Among them, the doctor attributed the following symptoms:
- chest pain lasting from one hour to four weeks;
- difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, feeling short of breath, lasting from one hour to one month;
- fainting (it happens an hour before the attack).
He added that there are risk factors that increase the likelihood that a person can die from sudden cardiac arrest. One of those is “family history”. If you have relatives who died from sudden cardiac arrest at the age of 50 years, it should be a signal of increased attention to their health. In this case, according to the doctor, it is important to control sugar, cholesterol and pressure, and not Smoking.
Butcher added: other factors that increase the probability of sudden death from heart failure are male gender, age over 50 years, Smoking, alcohol abuse, inactivity, high “bad” cholesterol, diabetes.