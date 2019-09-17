The doctor told me that it is dangerous to do in cases of poisoning
The advice of the therapist.
People often make mistakes trying to cure from poisoning yourself or a loved one. The physician said that you should not do in cases of poisoning.
Poisoning are divided into food, chemical, poisoning by volatile substances, medicines and mushrooms. They all have their own characteristics, but contain common required set of actions to neutralize them. Briefly this: to set man free from toxic substances, to ensure free breathing, drink warm water or milk and call a physician.
Five things not to do in case of poisoning.
Self. Call a physician must, except in light of food poisoning. Then it is enough to wash out the stomach and give the sorbent.
If the person is unconscious or close to it, don’t let him lie on his back. Flip it to the side so he wouldn’t choke on vomit.
Induce vomiting in an unconscious person, as well as pregnant and in the throes of impossible. Wait for the doctor.
When chemical poisoning do not try to neutralize acid with alkali and Vice versa. This will cause the release of large amounts of gas, which will strengthen the impact of toxic substances. In the same vein, do not try to drink the poisoned person sparkling water. Use clean water without gas.
And, perhaps most important for poisoning is prevention. Take care of yourself. Don’t eat questionable food and unknown mushrooms, not store food near chemicals, do not abuse the drugs. And remember, often the care and accuracy – the best way to avoid poisoning.