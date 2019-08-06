The doctor told me the best time to brush your teeth
According to the doctor, the most useful – in the evening teeth brushing.
The most useful procedure from the point of view of hygiene of the oral cavity is the evening brushing. The specialist explained that at night the saliva contains antimicrobial components, secreted only in small quantities – as a result of the bacteria residing in the mouth and contributes to tooth decay, get a good opportunity for its revitalization.
“Teeth need in the evening — it will help to remove plaque and protect against cavities,” he gave the recommendation of the expert.
Touched Konstantin Novitsky and the question of what time in the morning is better to brush teeth before meals or after meals. According to the doctor, cleaning it is still better to carry out after bedtime on an empty stomach before meals. Speaking of which, he noticed that “in the morning should be faster to destroy bacteria that has formed during the night, not to eat them for Breakfast.”
With regard to the need to brush your teeth during the day, the expert is convinced that cleaned a teeth during the day is optional, it can even cause harm. Such cleaning can only contribute to rubbing in tooth enamel acids in the diet.