The doctor told me what should be the right foods when eating
Physician and expert on healthy lifestyle Andrey Blueskin told why it is important to observe a certain order of the products at the time of the meal.
The doctor told me that proper nutrition provides a minimum increase of glucose after eating. This principle must follow the order of use of nutrients when eating.
According to him, in the small and large intestines are located in the endocrine L-cells, whose activity increases under the influence of food eaten. In response to ingested food, and they produce a specific hormone GLP-1. Different types of food stimulate the production of GLP-1 with the same power. More active development of GLP-1 makes you more comfortable, improve his body’s natural glycemic control, i.e. prevents the increase of glucose in the blood.
The doctor recalled: the excess rise of glucose after meals is an early sign of diabetes.
Conducted scientific studies have shown that when food intake is of great importance that the order in which a person uses the products. Those products that do not linger in the stomach and quickly transported further associated with low activity of GLP-1 and an increased risk of hyperglycemia. Foods that are digested slowly and for a long time, act in the opposite way.
The doctor recommends starting the meal with protein, oily or contain a lot of fiber foods – they increase the production of GLP-1 and do not allow glucose in the blood to rise. Optimal, in his opinion is the following order foods when eating: first salad with greens and vegetables, then protein foods, then fruit or dessert. When such a sequence of dishes provided better glycemic control, the expert said.