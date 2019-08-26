The doctor told me what to do girls, to better withstand heat
In summer it is desirable to abandon make-up.
Oddly enough, easier to tolerate higher temperature helps the rejection of heels and makeup. This was reported by doctor Victoria Savitskaya.
The heat came back again, and then you should think about safety measures during extreme high temperatures. The main thing – to drink more pure mineral water without gas, and, going outside in the middle of the day, always cover the head.
“Never quench your thirst with sweet soda and certainly alcoholic beverages. It is also advisable not to eat the ice cream – it will strengthen your thirst,” recommends the expert.
It is also important to choose the right clothing and accessories. On hot days it is necessary to abandon the stone or metal jewelry. They are very very hot, is still what to wear on the neck a small battery.
“In the heat of the makeup too best to refuse, — first of all, it clogs the pores and prevents the skin to “breathe”, and secondly, in the heat of the skin sweats and the makeup can cause irritation or even acne.
While on the street, always look for shadow. Don’t stand at the bus stop under the bright sun hide under the canopy or the canopy stalls, and moving down the street, choose the alleys, where many trees,” advised the expert.