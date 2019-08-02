The doctor told me what types of cosmetics can cause cancer
Cosmetics and products that cause cancer, oncologist voiced by Anton Shkiryak. The most harmful is the food containing carcinogens, especially sausages, which contains sodium nitrate.
Bacon and pork are also high-risk product. In the “cholesterol bomb” a lot dangerous to the health of denatured protein.
In addition, to trigger the development of cancer can cosmetic. For example, the composition fashionable among girls of shellac includes formaldehyde. Of course, there are permissible limits in its production, as well as recommendations for the duration of wearing gel nail Polish. However, the manufacturer often misuse technology and girls do not always adhere to recommendations.
Lipstick is another product of cosmetology which is added to the titanium oxide, causing cancer processes in the body. Harmful chemicals are found in almost all hair dyes.
In addition, the doctors called causes of cancer, stress, malfunction of the circulatory system, pathology of blood vessels. Doctors say that experience as such does not cause the growth of tumors, but significantly reduces the immune system, against which progresses Oncology.
To reduce the likelihood of cancer, it is necessary to lead a healthy life, to have correct food habits, perform exercise, drink pure water, say oncologists.