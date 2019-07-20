The doctor told me, who can not eat apples and pears
Allergist warned about the dangers of apples and pears for Allergy sufferers.
Various fruits and nuts is able to induce cross-Allergy. This was told by the allergist Elena Bobrikov. According to experts, special attention should be paid to the quite popular fruit – apples and pears.
Cross-Allergy is the body “confused” one product with another, and responds to a seemingly safe product allergies. This happens contained in different products of the same type of protein molecules, which provoke an allergic reaction. So, the most common pair having a cross-allergens, is the “birch — Apple/stone fruit”. According to Bobrikovo if the person is allergic to birch, in 70 percent of his body will likewise respond to apples, pears, cherries, plums and so on. By late summer, Allergy sufferers will find another cross-Allergy: the blossoming of the wormwood. Those who have an allergic reaction to this plant, also can appear allergic to sunflower seeds, citrus and herbs.
As noted by the allergist, the most frequent symptoms, cross-allergies can distinguish itching in the mouth, swelling of the larynx and tongue. In case you noticed a similar reaction of the organism on any product, discontinue use and take antihistamines. If you have a skin rash and itching, shortness of breath and swelling of the face, it is recommended to consult a doctor.