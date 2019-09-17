The doctor told me why you should not abuse the watermelon
Is useful only up to 300 grams of watermelon a day.
“Often kidney inflammation masquerading as cystitis, sciatica and the common cold”, — says Igor Soloviev, 54, Metropolitan nephrologist. -“In violation in the work of the authority indicate sweating after eating, insomnia, fever, frequent urination, edema and distended stomach.”
“Went to the doctor with complaints of back, and it turned out to be inflammation of the kidneys. I cut the meds, and it was quiet” — from Kiev says 40-year-old Margaret Second. -“In a month would often run to the toilet. Urine was clear like water with mucus. I had to be treated”.
To determine the diagnosis should pass a General analysis of blood and urine. Treat inflammation with antibiotics. Five days after the end of the course must be repeated the tests.
To prevent inflammation of the kidneys, it is better not to overeat watermelon. It is useful not more than 300 grams a day. Because from this berry increases the volume of urine and the body loses potassium, magnesium, calcium. Minerals begin to move through the urinary tract and scratch the mucous membrane. This provokes inflammation.
You should avoid hot spices, rich broths, mushrooms, and smoked. Alcohol is contraindicated, as it may cause exacerbation of the disease. Healthy vegetables with a mild taste, which is a lot of water. For example, zucchini and cucumbers.