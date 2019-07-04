The doctor-triholog has denied that famous statement about hair loss
Drying your hair – not scary. In the same way as often to wash them. But an excess of vitamins is harmful. The doctor-triholog Olga Cohas denied that famous statement about hair loss.
Recently, some media published a list of the reasons leading to hair loss include too strict diet, stress, poor quality water, seasonal “shedding” of the hair and unhealthy scalp cosmetic ingredients. Triholog Olga Cohas commented on this list.
The doctor said that hair loss problem is very common: it affects three out of five. But what in reality leads to thinning of hair? According to him, around the theme of baldness there are still so many myths.
The hair does not fall seasonal. The doctor-triholog not agree with the famous assertion that hair loss aktiviziruyutsya at certain times of the year. She said that if earlier it was possible to observe increased hair loss in spring, but now it happens to patients all year round.
Shampoos do not cause hair loss. Trichologist explained: to cause the loss of hair, shampoo should cause serious physiological damage at the cellular level. According to the doctor, these shampoos are unlikely to penetrate the market, yet these products are being certified and control.
A passion for the sport. The doctor reminded that the active sports training are to increase the amount of testosterone that in turn affects hair loss.
Do I need to drink vitamins for hair? Today, many endocrinologists recommend that people a variety of supplements to improve the condition of hair. The expert stressed that just the excess vitamins in the body can cause hair loss.
Frequently wash the head. The doctor thinks that it is not necessary to be afraid to wash your hair frequently, contrary to existing claims. According to trichologist, the hair should be washed as pollution to dirty the head and hair stick active bacteria and other parasites.
To dry the hair you need. The expert says that without blow-drying hair to become dry and hard, so both of them along with the water actively takes moisture, making them elastic.