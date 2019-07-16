The doctor: walking barefoot in the city bears 100 percent of the harm
In Vogue barefooting – walking barefoot. The doctor warned: in the city a similar passion is extremely dangerous to your health to walk barefoot useful only in nature.
A specialist in primary health care Andrew Tyazhelnikov shared professional opinion that walking barefoot. According to the doctor, a mass willingness of people to walk barefoot caused by some of the fashionable course, and this trend is dangerous to health. The expert stressed that people at risk to suffer from walking barefoot, daring it classes in the city.
“In the human stream you elementary can someone come on foot, not protected by shoes,” said Tyazhelnikov.
Especially risky to walk barefoot to people with diabetes. The doctor explained that the wound that occurs in these patients the lower limb, very difficult to heal, representing an open gate for infections, threatening severe consequences up to gangrene and amputation.
A separate issue, added the doctor, is the risk of Contracting infection when you walk without shoes, because the street no one disinfects. Andrew Tyazhelnikov reported that during the rain fall on the road waste water, contact with which can lead to infection.
Tyazhelnikov stated that if it is useful to walk barefoot, you need to choose the cleanest sea and river sand, the grass (if there’s no risk to get an insect bite or a snake). This walk trains the muscles of the foot, stimulates nerve endings and blood vessels, which promotes good health in General.