The doctor warned about the negative impact of baking on the human brain
Consumption of such food contributes to the imbalance of trace elements.
Scientists have proved that the unhealthy eating habits, such as drinking baking can cause mental illness. The results of the study, told the neuropsychologist Irina Khvingia.
The work and activity of the brain depend on the amount of trace elements, minerals, fats, amino acids produced by the body from food. In contact with harmful substances, the metabolism is disturbed, leading to the destabilization of important vital systems.
Polyunsaturated fatty acid omega-3 necessary for the operation of the Central nervous system. Element important for the activity of brain activity, and when the deficit begins to fall serotonin levels. Lack of zinc that helps to regulate emotions reduces the production of neurotransmitters.
Without magnesium, people will receive less dopamine, and therefore red blood cells is not enough to saturate the cells with oxygen. The result will be fatigue and emotional imbalance. Without iron there is mental exhaustion, depression, anemia.
The expert recommends to reduce the negative impact of improper diet on the body, revising the diet. It is better to exclude from the menu of pastries, fast food, sausages, semi-finished products, but add fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, nuts and fish.