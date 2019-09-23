The doctor warned of the danger of eyelash extensions
Doctor Natalia makhneva warned of the danger that can hide in itself the procedure of eyelash extensions. She is convinced that in the pursuit of beauty above all we must not forget about their own safety.
Most “innocent” consequence eyelash acts Allergy, which can develop in response to used by master adhesive. Additional risks arise if the place where the procedure is carried out, do not follow the rules of hygiene, do not handle the tools properly or generally sloppy work. In this case, there is a risk of demodectic mange. To get rid of the tick-parasite, have to spend a lot of time, money and nerves. In addition, there is a likelihood that the injury century subsequently affect the visual acuity.
In addition, when building suffer the lashes that begin to fall more actively because of lack of supply. To carry out this procedure recommended breaks, in which it is important to care for the lashes.