The doctor warned of the serious dangers left by a cat scratch

| August 22, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

The doctor warned of the danger of scratches left cat’s claws. According to experts from Ukraine Yevgeny Komarovsky, playing with Pets facing serious consequences.

Врач предупредил о серьезной опасности оставленных котом царапин

According to the doctor, cats are carriers of the bacteria Bartonella, can cause health problems. Even if the person was scratched by a pet while playing, you should first wash the wound with soap and water and then use disinfectant ointment as this will reduce the risk of infection. Although a healthy body is usually to cope with the problem alone, a weakened immune system or recent illness can increase the likelihood of inflammation next to the wounded site of the lymph nodes. This can happen after a month or more after the incident, sometimes medication is required.

If the wound is on the face or torn, it is better to consult a doctor immediately. This is true for those cases where the scratch is red, swollen, or feels hot.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr