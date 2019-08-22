The doctor warned of the serious dangers left by a cat scratch
The doctor warned of the danger of scratches left cat’s claws. According to experts from Ukraine Yevgeny Komarovsky, playing with Pets facing serious consequences.
According to the doctor, cats are carriers of the bacteria Bartonella, can cause health problems. Even if the person was scratched by a pet while playing, you should first wash the wound with soap and water and then use disinfectant ointment as this will reduce the risk of infection. Although a healthy body is usually to cope with the problem alone, a weakened immune system or recent illness can increase the likelihood of inflammation next to the wounded site of the lymph nodes. This can happen after a month or more after the incident, sometimes medication is required.
If the wound is on the face or torn, it is better to consult a doctor immediately. This is true for those cases where the scratch is red, swollen, or feels hot.