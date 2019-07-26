The doctor was brought back to life a child whose heart stopped! It’s a miracle!
This incredible story happened in Tashkent in mid-July 2019.
Parents walk with their two year old toddler in the city, when suddenly the temperature went up. Had convulsions, and when the terrified mother ran to the child, the baby lost consciousness. He stopped breathing, and the heart was no longer beating.
The parents rushed to the clinic nearby. They did not lose hope to save her child, who was in a state of clinical death.
The family rushed Sergey Tobias, the physician, the otolaryngologist (in other words, ENT).
He was able to return the child to life solely with his hands. All this took a camera in the waiting room of the hospital.
After a few minutes baby, lo and behold, there he is! Back breath, the baby began to move. I can only imagine what until then had experienced poor parents!
Sergei handed the baby in mother’s hands and immediately left without waiting for gratitude. He reacted to the salvation of man as if only those involved.
She’s incredible! A real modern superhero.