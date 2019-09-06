The doctor: who shouldn’t drink coffee?
Coffee helps to cope with sleepiness and useful in many ways. However, doctors suggest to treat this beverage with caution.
Doctor-gastroenterologist Dr. Dianova has told about who shouldn’t drink coffee even in spite of love for its specific bitter taste.
In particular, the doctor explained, coffee is ability to stimulate the peristalsis – so people who are familiar with the relief of a chair, instead of coffee I prefer to drink tea. Also do not forget that coffee has a diuretic effect, and, therefore, its consumption should be controlled by people with disorders of the bladder, incontinence.
In addition, due to its diuretic effect, coffee leaches the body of calcium – a trace element, the content of which decreases in the body women in menopause. They need to give up coffee or reduce its quantity or drink it only with milk, gave expert advice.
Very careful with that coffee should be people who have chronic fatigue, who have long worked without holiday.
“After some time, the drink is no longer valid, and the reverse process, when all the fatigue bore down at once. This provokes migraine pain sleep disorders”, — said the doctor.
Specialist also advised not to drink instant coffee. Nuria Dianova said that such a product can withstand too many technological processes of processing, and “to say that it produces some useful extracts, no.”