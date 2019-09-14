The doctor will cure you faster, if you follow the 8 rules of the patient
When applying for medical assistance, we want to get the maximum benefit from medical reception. To achieve this, it is important to prepare. How to do it, said the physician Elena Sokolova.
8 of the rules of the patient, which will help the doctor to quickly make a diagnosis and to cure the disease
- Entry
In advance make an appointment. This will help you to choose an appropriate meeting time.
- Medical records
Take care available medical records, statements from medical institutions and other documents about your health. This will give the doctor more information.
- Crib
Write down in advance all their complaints, symptoms and questions. This will help the doctor to find an accurate diagnosis and give appropriate recommendations.
- Drug list
If you are taking medication, including vitamins, make a list. Perhaps one of your symptoms – side effects of medicines.
- Only the truth!
Be honest with your doctor. If you ask questions, answer is, even if it involves alcohol, drugs, or life situations. The doctor is not going to judge you, his job is to help.
- Without self-diagnosis
Do not persist in the presence of the disease, which you found yourself. The same symptoms may have different diseases. Only a doctor can put the correct diagnosis.
- More ask
It is not clear – ask. So your doubts are not damaged by the treatment, ask questions immediately as they arise.
- Don’t need Amateur
Do not modify the prescribed treatment. Every medication has the dosage and terms of application. If you cancel one or the other drug because you feel better or replace it with another, as it helped a neighbor, nothing good happens. It is likely that after some time you will be taken to the hospital with worsening health.
If you don’t trust the doctor, make an appointment to another. Probably, the new doctor will be able to find a common language with you and confirm the correctness of actions of his predecessor. Health to you!