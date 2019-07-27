The doctors: body odour may be a sign of disease
Unpleasant body odor can be the reason not only for taking in the shower and use antiperspirant, but also for going to doctors. The doctors told about diseases in which there is an undesirable aroma.
The emergence of a strong fishy smell can be caused by a genetic mutation called trimethylaminuria. Due to this disease is the accumulation in the body of waste products, instead of their output, so noticeable unpleasant odor.
With the smell of rotten apples mouth is the presence of diabetes in humans. Due to the cessation of insulin production, which breaks down fats in the body, the formation of ketones, which cause undesirable flavor.
Itching, increased oiliness of the head and the sharp smell can be the symptoms of seborrheic dermatitis. This disease, which is chronic, is accompanied by an increase of sebum and changes in the microflora of the dermis of the head.
In case of deficiency of carbohydrates in the body there is a smell of acetone from the mouth. This may be due to the disruption of liver and kidney, diets based on low carbohydrate intake, as well as the influence of various pathogens.
With ammonia odor when sweating is associated with saturation of blood by nitrogen released through the skin. These symptoms may be associated with the bacterium Helicobacter pylori, which causes gastritis and stomach ulcers, and renal disease, in which blood is cleaned completely.
The sharp smell of sweat when reinforced training can be caused by bromhidrosis in which the sweat glands infected with various fungi and bacteria. To get rid of this disease, you can use antibacterial soap and antiperspirant.