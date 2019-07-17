The doctors called 10 reasons for bad breath
Almost every second person on Earth, at least once faced with the problem of unpleasant breath. We first think to blame the teeth and oral cavity. It turns out there are many reasons that can cause the appearance of unpleasant mouth odor. About them today and we’ll talk.
1. One of the reasons for bad breath can be bacteria growth on the tongue. That hadn’t happened, the language should be cleaned the same as teeth. You can use an ordinary toothbrush or a special scraper for the language.
2. Increased intake of protein and dropping the carbs can also cause a bad smell. This happens when burning body fat, resulting in and there is a smell.
3. Respiratory infections (colds, bronchitis). Colds appear bacteria that live for a brush of mucus, which is in abundance at this time in the body, and that is the advent of such a smell.
4. Gastric ulcer disease, namely the bacteria Helicobacter pylori that contribute to the development of this disease and cause bad breath.
5. Many drugs that inhibit the secretion of saliva, can cause bad odor from the mouth. In this case, specialists recommend to consume more water, or use chewing gum without sugar.
6. Purulent raids and cork on the tonsils. They are formed from food debris, bacteria, mucus and have a very unpleasant smell. Doctors recommend to gargle with salt water solution.
7. Consumption of dried fruit can also trigger putrid breath because they contain large amounts of sugar. This also need to add their increased stickiness, which they are well stuck between the teeth.
8. There are problems with the digestive tract (GERD, hyperacidity) are the cause of unpleasant mouth odor. Reason for selling regurgitation of undigested food. In the presence of heartburn or stomach pain in tandem with bad breath — refer to a gastroenterologist.
9. The defect of teeth. If there are cracks and chips in teeth, increasing the likelihood of food that is difficult cleaned by using a toothbrush. Rotting, and it becomes the cause of the smell. Besides, it contributes to the development of dental caries and other diseases of the oral cavity.
10. And, of course, alcohol. Alcohol causes dry mouth. The lack of saliva causes a bad smell after a great party. These same properties, coffee, tobacco, spicy food.