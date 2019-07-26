The doctors called a drink that helps in losing weight
Weight loss — a topic that interested many people.
However, exhausting yourself “hungry” diets, some people often “give up” on the path to healthy and slim body.
Experts in nutrition have found a drink that will help to get rid of fat without boring workouts at the gym or strict diets.
Will help in weight loss a simple juice recipe for cooking that will need all known fruits and vegetables.
Research experts have shown that the juice of cucumber, celery and pineapple cleanses the body of harmful substances and makes it easy to lose weight. To consume it in the morning before eating not more than one week. If there will be any unpleasant reaction of the organism, the intake of tea should stop.
This drink is for weight loss easy to prepare, it does not require time consuming and complex ingredients and has a pleasant taste. To prepare the miracle juice to cucumber, celery and pineapple wash, cut and mix in a blender.
Nutritionists warn that consumption of this drink will have the desired effect in the event of a change of diet, but no strict limits in food no. Just need to eat a healthy meal, replacing dessert with fruit.