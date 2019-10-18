The doctors called a factor that triggers the development of cancer
Smoking is one of the main risk factors for the development of a number of cancers, including lung cancer, throat, stomach, bladder, and mammary glands.
More than 90% of patients with lung cancer – smokers, and this fact alone already proves that Smoking greatly increases the risk of developing this cancer. Only in rare cases, the cause of lung cancer is getting exposure to other carcinogenic chemical substances, such as radon, asbestos dust, heavy metals, chlormethiazole ether and so on.
Smoking is also considered a major risk factor of bladder cancer that was confirmed also by the urologist, President of the Armenian Association of young doctors Gevorg Grigoryan. According to the specialist, many patients do not know this, but the risk of developing this type of cancer depends on the number of cigarettes smoked – the more a person smokes, the greater the likelihood that it will have bladder cancer.
According to scientists from the Indian National centre for Informatics and the study of diseases, Smoking is also associated with most cases of cancer of the head and neck, and quitting can reduce the risk of these cancers by 80%.
Recall that, according to scientists from the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, Smoking causes serious and long-term changes in 7,000 genes (about one-third of all currently known genes). The change in the genes, according to many scientists, can lead to increased risk of cancer.