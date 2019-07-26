The doctors called a list of useful vitamins for the heart
Doctors advised to take note of some vitamins and supplements for the heart. In this list they took omega-3, vitamin C and calcium.
Undoubtedly stimulates calcium keeping your teeth and bones strong. However, this element participates in the work of the muscles and vessels responsible for blood pressure, which is related to the proper functioning of the heart. People over 50, doctors recommend eating no more than 1000 mg of the mineral per day. The dosage of calcium may be increased up to 1200 mg / day women over 50 and men over 70.
The results of one recent study showed that vitamin C promotes relaxation of blood vessels and lowering blood pressure. Such action is especially necessary for people who suffer from hypertension as well as healthy patients. Vitamin C not only reduces the risk of heart disease and blood vessels, and normalizes cholesterol levels.
Omega-3 called heart-healthy, as it has an impact on his health and prevents inflammation in the body. These polyunsaturated fatty acids help lower triglycerides in the blood, normalize blood pressure and are involved in the regulation of the overall work of the heart.
This is useful for the body element is contained in plants and some species of fish. Experts recommend to use the substance in a dosage of not less than 250-500 mg per day.