The doctors called a method of determining the probability of living to 80 years old
Doctors from Japan as a result of many years of research have been able to identify the main factor that can determine whether people live up to 80 years or longer. It appeared, if 70-year-old man or woman continue to keep the same speed and intensity of the walk, the chance to live at least another ten years equals almost 100%.
Since 1997, the Japanese doctors, gerontologists, we analyzed the walking speed in people 60-80 years. 10 years after the start of the study, experts have recorded a trend of increasing traffic on average by 5-10% the average resident of Japan. According to doctors, this indicates the extension of youth among the population and of old age, accompanied by a period of weakness and infirmity, a few years later than it was previously.
In addition, doctors noticed that the walking speed you can also calculate the probability to live at least until 80 years. In young age the speed of walk varies in the region of 1.5 m/sec and if these indicators persist until 70 years of age, a person’s chances for longevity are increasing. If the speed drops to 0.5 m/sec, then live another 10 years can only 15-35% of men, while in women this rate slightly higher.