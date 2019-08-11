The doctors called a simple way to cleanse the body of toxins
Nutritionists sometimes resort to unconventional methods of weight loss through the application of Eastern practices. One of them is deep breathing.
According to experts, if the person is not in sports and he has a sedentary lifestyle, it’s likely most of the day he breathes a shallow breath. This provokes the accumulation of toxins in the body.
This situation can be corrected by deep breathing, which in yoga is considered the Foundation of all exercises.
But the “trick” of this breathing exercises — the breath. It is believed that during the period of delay of breathing is dramatically improved metabolism which frees you from toxins and excess weight.
So, you need in a comfortable position inhale deeply and hold their breath for 30-40 seconds.
At this time filled with air the stomach should be raised. Then you need to slowly (10-15 s) mouth exhale air, maximum apostolas and pulling in his tummy. It must be done several times, maintaining a state of comfort.