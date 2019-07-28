The doctors called a vegetable, which significantly reduces the risk of stroke
In the absence of contraindications bell pepper can be eaten daily – this vegetable is very good for health.
Green bell pepper
The content of vitamin C, this pepper is second only to rose hips and black currant, and among vegetables in saturation with this vitamin as it is and does absolute champion. In addition, the composition of the green bell peppers are the very rare vitamin P, which helps in the absorption of the tongue and makes blood vessels more elastic, improving their cleansing from cholesterol plaques. Therefore, by regularly eating pepper stroke risk can be reduced by as much as 46%.
Also fruits green pepper are rich in chlorogenic acid, activating the excretion of carcinogens and toxins.
Red bell pepper
Its fruits are a source of the antioxidant lycopene, which protects cells from oxidative destruction of molecules and rapid aging. Another distinctive feature of the red bell pepper is its saturation with zinc, the chemical element important for the normalization of brain functions, reproductive organs.
Still in the red bell peppers lots of beta-carotene, which is converted in the body into vitamin a, essential for maintaining the health of the organs of the visual system and providing a preventive effect against cancerous diseases.
Yellow bell pepper
Contains large amounts of potassium, essential for maintaining the brain and the cardiovascular system, musculoskeletal system. Also supplies the body with iron, which is actively involved in the production of thyroid hormones, the synthesis of hemoglobin, the defense from infections.
Who can’t eat bell pepper. Despite the use, vegetable is contraindicated in individual intolerance associated with the emergence of various allergic reactions. Also doctors do not recommend eating bell pepper in disorders of the heart, in the presence of coronary heart disease and hypertension.
Diseases of the liver, kidney, aggravated hemorrhoids, peptic ulcer, increased excitability of the Central nervous system are also conditions in which peppers should not be on the menu.