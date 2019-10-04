The doctors called best products for hair
Omega-3 promotes hair growth, and vitamin B2 makes the curls shiny.
About the best products to strengthen the hair experts told. They are composed of a number of useful components that positively affect the tresses.
Experts urge to consume nuts, as they contain vitamin E, acting effective antioxidant that can protect cells.
Zinc helps in the production of creatine, with its deficit possibly thinning of hair and brittle nails. It contains in the lentils and dried apricots and legumes.
Omega-3 promotes hair growth due to a shortage of these fatty acids hair fades. This component is rich in fish, mainly marine, and Flaxseed oil.
Vitamin B2 makes the curls shiny and silky, it can be found in milk and apricots. The latter also has beta-carotene contained in carrots and pumpkin. The body converts it into vitamin a, making hair grow stronger.
Vitamin C can be found in cabbage, it supports the immune system.
You should pay attention to manganese and iron, they are contained in nuts, meat, leafy vegetables.