The doctors called dangers associated with the use of food containers
American doctors called dangers that are associated with the use of food containers, especially for heating their food in a microwave oven. The arguments of experts published the newspaper The Sun.
While heating food in the microwave can be quick and easy, the American Academy of Pediatrics has issued a warning about the potential consequences. According to experts, it is necessary to take into account is that plastic containers are often manufactured using chemicals called bisphenolate, which can act as estrogens in the body, potentially changing the timing of puberty, reducing fertility, promoting the accumulation of fatty deposits. Official Tupperware brand stopped using the chemical in 2010, and the U.S. government, which, as a rule, much more tolerant of the use of additives and preservatives in food than their counterparts from the EU banned its use in baby bottles and sippy cups.
Doctors have warned parents that they did not give their children food with artificial dyes. Some studies have shown that a significant number of children who abandoned the diet, had fewer symptoms of ADHD. In the report of the physicians expressed the fear that food packaging injusticias of paper and paperboard often contains perforances, which, if ingested in large amounts, may reduce fertility and muscle control, hindering brain development and bone strength.
Equally dangerous are the phthalates that are contained in children’s toys, and caregiver resources. They can contribute to the development of cardiovascular diseases and even to prevent the development of male sex organs.